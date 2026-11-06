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Georgia Department of Public Safety Now Able to Accept Digital Driver’s License and ID
By Chad Dorsett,8 days ago
“The Georgia Department of Public Safety is proud to introduce this new tool made available to all of our Troopers and Officers to help us more effectively serve our citizens and visitors by being able to read their driver’s license and IDs digitally if they choose,” said Colonel William W. Hitchens, III, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety. “We are collaborating with the Georgia Department of Driver’s Services to make this transition as easy as possible across our state.”
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