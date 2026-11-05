undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Regional Parks Botanic Garden Photos November 4, 2026
6 days ago
Photographed in the East Bay Regional Parks Botanic Garden in Tilden Park in Berkeley, CA on June 3, 2026. Although they may look similar there are actually three species of Lily/Lilium. Humboldt’s Lily/Lilium humboldtii ssp. ocellatum, which you can see in the Southern California section of the garden; Leopard Lily/Lilium pardalinum, in the Redwood section; and Columbia Lily/Lilium columbianum, in the Shasta-Klamath section.