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Angel Reese Fans Are PISSED She Got Taunted With Baby Pacifiers & "Too Small" Signs At The Golden State Valkyries Championship Parade, So Let's Review Her Track Record Of Sportswomenship
7 days ago
It's been a pretty tough week for fans of Angel "The Bayou Barbie" Reese. Not only watching her choke away a WNBA title in Games 7 (only scoring 8 points) but she also just announced a self imposed 6 month sabbatical from all the attention too. Savvy timing to do it immediately after that crushing loss, nothing but respect for the hustle there. Moving on from all responsibility and further questioning within 24 hours is truly impressive stuff. Talk that talk!