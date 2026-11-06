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Letter to the Editor: Morris County Republicans Need New Leadership and a Plan to Rebuild
By Letters to the Editor,8 days ago
Thank you, Mike Crispi. I agree with much of what you wrote. I cast my first ballot in 1981, consider myself a Reagan Republican and have been involved in Morris County Republican politics since 1990. I live in Parsippany-Troy Hills, once a Republican stronghold. I’m angry about how much we’ve lost, and I’m angrier that so much of it was avoidable.