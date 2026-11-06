undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Super Bowl champion wide receiver Rashee Rice files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, reports $3.45 million in debt
By Latest & Breaking News,8 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in federal court Wednesday, according to federal court records. The Super Bowl champion filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas and reported more than $3.45 million in debt. The 26-year-old claimed $2.1 million of that debt stemmed from lawsuits.