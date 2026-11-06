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BACK: Dianna Russini Reportedly Returning "Next Week" To Work The NFL Trade Deadline With A New Digital Interview Show And Dave Portnoy Said It Will NOT Be At Barstool SPORTS
8 days ago
Welcome back to another update from the Russini Rabbit Hol! Can't remember if this is the 6th or 9th blog about it, but looks like some clarity on her employment status is finally coming SOON. In fact PFT is reporting that Dianna plans to emerge from the shadows as soon as next week and slide right back into the media mix. Sounds like that crisis publicist she hired a month ago has been working overtime and then some. Patriots fans... hold on to yer butts!