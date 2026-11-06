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Brim-Edwards concedes, congratulates Singleton as next Multnomah County chair
By KATU Staff,8 days ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Multnomah County Commissioner Julia Brim-Edwards and a candidate for county chair this year wished fellow commissioner, Shannon Singleton, success on Thursday after election results showed Singleton leading in the county chair’s race. The latest unofficial vote totals released by the county’s Elections Division on...