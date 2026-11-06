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This Madrid restaurant built a greenhouse to sell the vegetables it cooks with
By Sarang Sheth,8 days ago
I’ll admit it, I have never once looked at a supermarket tomato and wondered where it grew up. Filandón, a restaurant tucked into the woods of El Pardo on the edge of Madrid, wants to fix that habit with architecture. At its entrance sits a glass greenhouse used as a farm shop, selling the vegetables the kitchen cooks with. Every crate of potatoes and string of dried chilies comes from the restaurant’s own farm. You can eat the menu, then buy the menu, which is honestly a great business model.