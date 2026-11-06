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The rookie backstop
By Lincoln Zdunich,8 days ago
Welcome to our series grading every member of the San Diego Padres' 40-man roster. The roster being evaluated is current as of Oct. 18, prior to the end of the World Series. Because of that, it will include players who will be free agents once the postseason concludes. Each player will be graded on their performance in the 2026 season, including the playoffs. That performance will be weighted based on how much time the player spent with the team (availability is the best ability).