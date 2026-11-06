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WISE inspires future women in STEM
By Annick Joseph, ABC 7 News,8 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Being smart is something to celebrate, and for young girls across the Texas Panhandle, curiosity could open the door to a world of opportunities. Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, collectively known as STEM, have historically been male-dominated fields. According to the National Science Foundation, men accounted for approximately 65% of the STEM workforce in 2023.