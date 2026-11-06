undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Columbia Housing Authority begins $14 million affordable housing redevelopment
By Eli Hess, KOMU 8 Reporter,8 days ago
COLUMBIA — The Columbia Housing Authority celebrated a roughly $14 million redevelopment Thursday that will renovate or replace 25 affordable rental apartments near downtown Columbia. The Providence Walkway project includes full interior renovations to 16 existing apartments and nine newly constructed apartments replacing demolished buildings. The project combines federal...