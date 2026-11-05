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Meet alumna Jessica (Wang) Swanson ‘20
2 days ago
Jessica (Wang) Swanson ’20 will never forget a field trip she took to Concordia Nebraska during her elementary school days. Seeing the university’s Osten Observatory left a deep impression on her, and that day she met university Professor of Physics Dr. Robert Hermann. Years later, he became her adviser when she attended the university to earn two degrees: a bachelor of arts degree in studio art and a bachelor of arts degree in physical science.