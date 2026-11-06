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The Stream Team: Looking for loot in the Lost Souls’ Swamp of Dungeons & Dragons Online
By MJ Guthrie,8 days ago
While technically not looted loot, Massively OP’s MJ is looking for something valuable in Dungeons & Dragons Online’s Lost Souls’ Swamp. One of the Nether Scroll fragments Oriphaun separated hid away was given to someone he trusted who lives deep in that swampland — an eccentric old hermit named Seamus. Filled with will-o’-wisps and the spirits of their victims, MJ will have to fight her way through to find where this hermit stashed the fragment. Tune in live at 8:00 p.m. for part 2 of The Netherese Legacy quest arc.