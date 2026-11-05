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Democrats oust Rep. Tricia Cotham from NC House
By Mary Ramsey, The Charlotte Observer,3 days ago
Democratic challenger Ken McCool ousted Charlotte-area Republican state Rep. Tricia Cotham in another expensive fight for her southeast Mecklenburg County district. Cotham narrowly won another term representing southeast Mecklenburg County’s state House District 105 in 2024 after leaving the Democratic Party to become a Republican. This year, she faced...
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