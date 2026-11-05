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Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt Cruises to Second Term, Beats Banks Again
By Zach White,6 days ago
Hennepin County voters have given Sheriff Dawanna Witt a second term, handing her a decisive victory over challenger Joseph Banks in a rematch of their 2022 contest. Witt pulled in 67% of the vote, according to unofficial tallies, defeating Banks by more than 30 points and extending her hold on one of Minnesota's highest-profile law enforcement posts.
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