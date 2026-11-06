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St. Paul Stalker Accused of Calling Ex-Current DJ Again Despite 50-Year Order
By Alexis Johnson,8 days ago
A 67-year-old Apple Valley man with a history of stalking two former Minnesota Public Radio DJs is facing new charges after he allegedly called one of them and left a voicemail, then mailed her a card days later, despite being barred from contacting her under a restraining order that runs for 50 years. Patrick Henry Kelly was charged earlier this month with two counts of violating a restraining order involving former Current DJ Jade Tittle, according to charges filed November 3.
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