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Mounds View Hit-and-Run Driver Shears Off Hydrant, Leaves $50K Mess Behind
By Jordan De La Cruz,8 days ago
Spring Lake Rd. & Ardan Ave. — Reported Hydrant Strike Intersection. A driver plowed into a fire hydrant at Spring Lake Road and Ardan Avenue in Mounds View around 9 p.m. Monday, snapping it off and then speeding away without stopping. The impact triggered four separate water main breaks, leaving city crews with a repair bill expected to top $50,000.