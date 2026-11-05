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Are gender transition surgeries for minors illegal in Missouri?
By Robin H. Crouch,7 days ago
Missouri law bans gender transition surgeries for anyone under 18. As of Aug. 28, 2023, Missouri Senate Bill 49, also known as the Missouri Save Adolescents from Experimentation Act, made it illegal for healthcare providers to perform gender transition surgeries on any minor under the age of 18. The act also prohibits prescribing or administering cross-sex hormones or puberty-blocking drugs to minors for gender transitions.