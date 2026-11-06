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Indiana 7th District State Representative race between Jake Teshka and Oliver Davis remains last local race too close to call
By Zakiya Jennings,7 days ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- Two days after the 2026 midterm election and one local race is still yet to be called. Indiana's 7th District State Representative race between Republican incumbent Jake Teshka and Democrat Dr. Oliver Davis who also serves on the South Bend Common Council. With 99 percent...