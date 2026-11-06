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After Over a Decade, Polar Inc. Releases Debut Album ‘Tragicomedy’
By Dancing Astronaut,7 days ago
Polar Inc. has finally dropped his debut album, Tragicomedy. The Cape Town producer, real name Adam Spence, has been putting out music for more than ten years and has over 120 million streams, but this is his first full album. Across ten tracks he goes back and forth between everything he’s known for, or as he puts it, “happiness and melancholy, cinematic and clubby, emotion and rhythm.”