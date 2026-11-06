undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Morgin Madison Plants the Seeds of a New Chapter on Third Album ‘Another Eden
By Andrew Spada,7 days ago
Morgin Madison is starting fresh with his third album, Another Eden, out on Enhanced Recordings. After five singles, the full project is finally here, and it comes from a big turning point for him. Madison got sober in 2025, deleted his social media apps and spent seven months figuring out what music meant to him without the touring, clubs and drinking that used to come with it. “Another Eden is an audio diary of the last year and a half of my life,” Madison says. “I wasn’t sure if I could still make music like I used to, or if I even wanted to.” The whole concept started with a friend telling him his “garden of life” was poisoned and it was up to him to bring it back to life.