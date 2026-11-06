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Animal cruelty case rattles Tulsa dog rescue community
By John Dobberstein,8 days ago
TULSA — A number of animal rescue organizations are expressing anger and outrage after news of a felony animal abuse case came to light Wednesday. The Tulsa Police Department and Tulsa Animal Services discovered dozens of endangered and deceased dogs at Mercy Sakes 2nd Chance Rescue Wednesday afternoon after getting complaints about a foul odor coming from the property.