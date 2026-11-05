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Six French Campsites Receive Recognition at 2026 SETT Awards
By Jhareyna Pagao,6 days ago
Six French campsites and their managers were recognized at the 2026 SETT Awards, held Nov. 4 during the SETT trade show in Montpellier, France. The awards, organized in partnership with industry magazine L’Officiel des Terrains de Camping (L’OT), recognized initiatives across six categories, including entertainment, environmental management, landscaping, family-oriented operations, unique accommodations, and location.