undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Contractor selected for I-70 project east of Kingdom City
By Grace Martin, KOMU 8 Digital Producer,8 days ago
The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission has selected the team that will design and build an expanded Interstate 70 east of Kingdom City in Callaway, Montgomery and Warren counties. St. Charles-based contractor Millstone Weber was selected for the Improve I-70: Kingdom City to Warrenton project, according to a news release...
1