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The Weekend Guide: November 6th-8th, 2026
By Reid Allen,5 days ago
Portland has a packed weekend ahead with live music, comedy, sports, and plenty more! Catch the Maine Celtics home opener, laugh along with Jay Leno and Leslie Jones, explore the First Friday Art Walk, or get ready for winter at the Northeast Snow Show. From Y2K throwbacks and Emo Night to local workshops, community events, and live performances, there’s something for everyone around town this weekend!