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Public Hearing to be Held on PowerOn Midwest 765-kilovolt Transmission Line
4 days ago
Martin County residents will have a chance to voice their opinions on the proposed PowerOn Midwest 765-kilovolt transmission line during a public hearing next Thursday, November 12th, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fox Lake Event Center in Sherburn. The proposed line would cross southern Minnesota, including Martin County, as part of a route connecting South Dakota to Dakota County. The project needs approval from the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission, which is seeking public input on its necessity and potential environmental impacts. The hearing will include opportunities for residents to speak and ask questions. The project has already faced opposition from local landowners and the Martin County Board. Additional hearings will be held November 10th in Windom and November 16th online. Written comments will be accepted through December 7th. Comments should reference docket number C-N-25-117.