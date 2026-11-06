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After the Arrest
By Greenwich Sentinel,8 days ago
This week at the Citizen’s Police Academy, we took a break from the dynamic hands-on action of the forensics classes—the process by which a criminal is found and caught—to learn what happens after the arrest. We were joined by Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney Michelle Manning and Assistant State’s Attorney Sydelle Exantus, who work to prosecute the accused at the state court in Stamford.
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