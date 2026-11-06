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‘It really hurts me’: Louisiana native, country music star Sammy Kershaw says CMA denied red-carpet request two weeks before show
By KALB Digital Team,8 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KALB) - Fellow musicians are rallying around Louisiana native Sammy Kershaw, who said the Country Music Association won’t let him walk the red carpet. In a candid post shared Thursday to his official Facebook page, the 68-year-old Kaplan native told his more than 840,000 followers that the organization rejected his credential request just two weeks ahead of the ceremony.
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