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Actor Do Sang Woo And Model Park Ji Hye To Tie The Knot
By S Kim,8 days ago
Actor Do Sang Woo and model Park Ji Hye are getting married!. On November 6, industry insiders reported that the two will tie the knot in February of next year. In response to the report, Do Sang Woo’s agency J-Wide Company stated through an official announcement, “Do Sang Woo has met a precious partner to spend his life with and will be tying the knot in February 2027.”