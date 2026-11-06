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Updates for local elections Fort Collins and Larimer County, Colorado State University will pay CSU President Amy Parsons 1.1 million dollars for her resignation, the Democratic Party sees massive victories in US Senate and Colorado
By Georgios Athanasiou,8 days ago
Robert Sides begins this episode of the Rocky Mountain Review in Campus News with CSU President Amy Parsons receiving 1.1 million from the university for her resignation because of a non-disparagement clause in her contract (1:09). Sides finishes Campus News reporting on the most recent Associated Students of Colorado State University senate session last night (2:32).
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