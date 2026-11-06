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Updates for local elections Fort Collins and Larimer County, Colorado State University will pay CSU President Amy Parsons 1.1 million dollars for her resignation, the Democratic Party sees massive victories in US Senate and Colorado

By Georgios Athanasiou,

8 days ago
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