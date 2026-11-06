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Marketplace: Tote and Messenger Bags Gifts for Cat Lovers
By Bernadette,8 days ago
People often tell me why they want to buy something, whether it’s for themselves or someone else. Often customers walk into my tent as if they’ve found the purrfect gift for someone and they tell me the story: the father who lives with two black cats who got a “Black and Light” oversized tote, a woman and her friend both love cats and books so she got an “Ailurobibliophile” messenger bag for each of them, and the woman who is not a cat person but whose sister who has a black cat with big round eyes like “Bella!” got a bag to give at Christmas.