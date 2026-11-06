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Meet Wunderlich-Malec Engineering
By Molly Bakewell Chamberlin,8 days ago
Meet Featured Expert: Wunderlich-Malec Engineering. Headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Wunderlich-Malec Engineering designs and implements industrial automation systems for manufacturers and infrastructure operators. The employee-owned firm combines control system integration with electrical, mechanical and operational technology engineering, serving food and beverage, life sciences, semiconductor production, discrete manufacturing, water treatment and power generation. Its projects include new facilities and upgrades to operating plants, where existing equipment, production schedules and maintenance requirements influence the design. Engineers remain involved through programming, fabrication, testing and commissioning, carrying the functional requirements into the installed system.