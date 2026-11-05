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Men's Basketball Visits Clemson Friday for Iturbe Homecoming
5 days ago
WASHINGTON – With a homecoming for junior Julen Iturbe adding a personal storyline to the matchup, American University men's basketball continues its season-opening road trip on Friday, Nov. 6, with a visit to Clemson. A Greenville, S.C., native who grew up attending Clemson games and has many family connections to the Tigers, Iturbe returns to familiar territory as the Eagles face their second consecutive power-conference opponent.