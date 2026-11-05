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3 Hotels Taking “Deck the Halls” Seriously
By Kimberly Inlander,3 days ago
The holiday season is near and these three hotels bring the cheer — and plenty of décor!. Club Wyndham’s Holiday Rewind Suite Brings Back the Holidays Like It’s 1999. With a 1990s assist from Full House star Jodie Sweetin, Club Wyndham’s Club Wyndham Midtown 45 in New York City will boast the Holiday Rewind Suite. Families can enjoy holiday classics on VHS; dial Santa from a landline; and cozy up in a bedroom complete with a lava lamp, glow-in-the-dark stars and a stack of CDs. Retro souvenirs include a disposable camera and a virtual pet keychain. The one-bedroom suite can accommodate up to four, from Nov. 6 to Jan. 4, 2027.