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Democratic Blue Wave will Take Over the House and Senate
By Danny Barrera,8 days ago
This is DRB Media Communications Digital News. the Democratic Party will be in control of the House and Senate beginning in twenty-twenty seven. Danny Barrera has the story. The Ector County Democratic Party celebrated election victories at the local, state, and national levels, marking successes across the United States. Hinojosa won the November 3, 2026, election, becoming Texas’ first Latina governor-elect and ending decades of Republican control of the governor’s office.