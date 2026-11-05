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Man allegedly sells incarcerated woman’s car without permission
By Jordyn Pennington,6 days ago
An Okahumpka man was arrested on a warrant this week for allegedly selling the vehicle of an incarcerated woman without her permission. The owner of a black 2018 Ford Escape responded to the Clermont Police Department to report being the victim of fraud perpetrated by 28-year-old Austin Calib Hodges, according to an affidavit of probable cause from Lake County.
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