undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
CIA Season 2 Episode 9 Preview: FBI’s Jeremy Sisto Guest Stars
By Rebecca Murray,8 days ago
FBI‘s Jeremy Sisto guest stars on CBS’s CIA season two, episode nine. “Legacy,” directed by Ken Girotti, will air on Monday, November 9, 2026 at 9pm ET/PT. “Legacy” Plot: When a targeted explosion rocks the Upper East Side and kills an international arms dealer, the team learns the culprit is assassin Felix Vincente. Meanwhile, Bill makes a difficult decision in order to stop him before he turns the fight against the CIA.