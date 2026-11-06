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Injury Notes: Red Wings, Hurricanes, Flyers
8 days ago
The Red Wings are poised to get two injured forwards back soon. Coach Todd McLellan said Thursday that both center Marco Kasper and winger Mason Appleton are expected to return at some point during Detroit’s upcoming four-game road trip, which opens Saturday in Colorado and runs through November 14 in Tampa Bay, per Detroit beat writer Max Bultman. Both forwards have been out since the opening weekend of the season.