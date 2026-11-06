undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Elsinore’s New `Opportunity Zones’ Come with Profit-Making Potential
By Contributing Editor,8 days ago
Two tracts within Lake Elsinore received federal Opportunity Zone 2.0 Program recognition, setting the stage for future tax-deferred investment prospects, it was announced Thursday. “This is a tremendous win for Lake Elsinore and another example of our commitment to positioning our city for long-term economic success,” Councilman Steve Manos said....