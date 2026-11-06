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Last Remaining Louise’s Trattoria in Larchmont Set to Close
By Contributing Editor,8 days ago
Louise’s Trattoria, the last remaining restaurant from a Southern California Italian chain founded nearly 50 years ago, will close its Larchmont Village location Nov. 25. “After nearly 50 wonderful years, it is with bittersweet emotions that we announce Louise’s Trattoria will be closing its doors at the end of November,” owners Rob and Karen Serritella said in a farewell notice posted to the restaurant’s Instagram account.