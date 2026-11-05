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Chrissy Pulliam named new secretary of Buford Business Alliance
By Sharon Stewart,8 days ago
BUFORD, Ga. — Chrissy Pulliam, a longtime American Family Insurance agent and active member of the Buford business community, has taken on a new leadership role as secretary of the Buford Business Alliance, bringing a commitment to strengthening relationships, supporting local businesses and encouraging community involvement. A Georgia native...
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