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Nov. 7: SCV Rotary Club Annual Chili Cookoff is Cancelled
By Press Release,8 days ago
The Santa Clarita Valley Rotary Club announced in a statement that the SCV Rotary Club 13th Annual Chili Cookoff, schedule for Saturday, Nov. 7, has been cancelled. “It is with deep regrets that the club has had to cancel the Charity Chili Cook-off which had been scheduled for this Saturday, November 7, Thank you, and sincere apologies, to those who have supported our efforts,” read the statement issued by the club.
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