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Haddoak Edges Past Lite for Council Seat in Latest Election Update
By Press Release and SCVNews.com Staff,8 days ago
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) Dean C. Logan announced the second and third post-Election Night ballot count updates for the Nov. 3, General Election. The updates include 249,887 (AM update: 109,322 and PM update: 140,565) additional ballots processed and counted, bringing the total to 2,529,637 ballots, representing 42.81% voter...