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Blood Test Could Detect Lung Cancer Long Before Scans
By Ashley Pearson,4 days ago
Precision medicine has opened the door for timely personalized treatment of patients with a high risk of recurrence of lung cancer. A study published in the Journal of Molecular Diagnostics showed that a blood test can reliably detect lingering traces of lung cancer after surgery or initial treatment. The blood test can detect lingering lung cancer traces before a tumor is large enough to show up on a scan, which has been the first line for diagnosing recurring lung cancer decades. These blood tests offer faster answers, reducing the anxiety of waiting between periodic imaging scans. Lead investigator Matija Snuderl, MD, from the Department of Pathology, NYU Langone Health and Grossman School of Medicine, and Laura and Issac Perlmutter Cancer Center, New York, NY, noted, "As oncology shifts towards personalized risk-adapted care, liquid biopsies are emerging as a critical tool to bridge the gap between treatment completion and clinical recurrence." Non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is the most common type of lung cancer. It is also one of the cancers with the highest mortality rate. Though surgical removal of early-stage NSCLC tumors (I and II) is an effective and safe treatment for some, an estimated 5% to 19% of patients experience NSCLC recurrence.