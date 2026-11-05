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Microchip and AI Could Help Find Rare Tumor Cells in Blood Without the Need for Labels
By Fatemeh Cheraghi,2 days ago
Researchers at Taiyuan University of Technology and Shanxi Bethune Hospital have combined an inertial microfluidic chip with a deep learning model to create a label-free platform that isolates and identifies circulating tumor cells (CTCs). They reported the work in Biomedical Analysis. CTCs detach from tumors and enter the bloodstream, where...