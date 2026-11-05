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Novel Tri-therapy Improves Treatment Outcomes in Patients with Gastric Cancer
By Brian G. Morreale,6 days ago
Stomach or gastric cancer occurs when cells rapidly divide along the stomach lining. There are different types of stomach cancers including adenocarcinoma, gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), and carcinoid tumors. Each affects cells in the digestive tract that dysregulate homeostatic cell function. Symptoms include unhealthy weight loss, pain, continuous indigestion, nausea, bloody stool, and bloating. While inherited genetics can influence risk, major contributing factors include bacterial infection, diet, tobacco and alcohol use, and age. The most common stomach cancer is adenocarcinoma, which accounts for over 90% of all cases. Unfortunately, there are over 30,000 new cases each year. While survival rate has increased, almost half of patients experience recurrence. Current standard-of-care therapy uses a multidisciplinary approach that includes surgery, chemotherapy, and sometimes immunotherapy or chemoradiation. It is difficult to systemically control metastatic or advanced disease, however, scientists have moved a novel combination therapy to the clinic that provides new hope to patients with gastric cancer.