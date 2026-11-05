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New carbon dots switch color in different liquids
By Laurence Tognetti, MSc,5 days ago
How can fluorescent materials be improved? This is what a recent study published in ACS Central Science hopes to address as a team of scientists investigated a novel method for enhancing fluorescent materials that can be used for a myriad of commercial and industrial applications. This study has the potential to help scientists and engineers develop new methods for fluorescent materials capable of showing multiple colors, as opposed to the single color.