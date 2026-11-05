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Laser Writing Tech Enables Custom Nanoscale Superconductors
By Laurence Tognetti, MSc,5 days ago
What new methods can be developed to improve superconductors? This is what a recent study published in Advanced Functional Materials hopes to address as a team of scientists investigated a novel method for improving superconductors using lasers. This study has the potential to help scientists and engineers develop new methods for improving superconductors, which are materials that conduct electricity without resistance.