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The Ridings at Oakland: A Townhome Community in Oakland, NJ
By The Bergen County Girl Team,3 days ago
This article is sponsored by Lennar. For anyone who wants the space of a home without giving up the perks of community living, this new Bergen County development checks a lot of boxes. The Ridings at Oakland features spacious three-bedroom townhomes with fireplaces, finished basements, private decks, + plenty of room to settle in. There’s also a clubhouse, fitness center, + outdoor swimming pool right on-site. Read on for everything you need to know about The Ridings at Oakland, located at 2 Trotter Way in Oakland.