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Indy to consider $113M in tax incentives for DC Blox
By Darian Benson,6 days ago
City officials are in the process of considering a $113 million tax incentive package for a data center campus near Irvington. Georgia-based developer DC Blox plans to build a data center campus at the Thunderbird Commerce Center, an industrial park that was once home to a Ford plant. The property is on a brownfield located near South Kitley Avenue and the Pennsy Trail.